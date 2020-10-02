Victoria Hugo-Vidal, on the Sept. 20 Opinion page, brought me close to tears as she told of her several military family members who have served our nation on active duty bravely protecting you and me and, yes, protecting also President Trump, from harm (“Trump doesn’t get military families’ sense of duty,” column).

Hugo-Vidal, brokenheartedly, tells about Trump’s disparaging words “sucker” and “loser,” which he applies to our military.

It is tragic that our nation’s president and commander in chief of our nation’s military, thinks so little of those who put their lives at risk for us.

Roger Condit

Farmington

