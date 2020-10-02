I’m supporting Jan Collins for the Maine sSenate. Jan is intelligent, articulate, hardworking, confident, and a natural leader. She is caring, compassionate, and respectful and thoughtful in her approach to dealing with people and their concerns. She listens carefully and works collaboratively to find solutions.
Jan has the skills needed to make our legislative process work. Her background as a science teacher, a small business owner and a master naturalist will give her valuable insights as a legislator. Jan will work tirelessly to solve problems that affect many Maine people, such as high property taxes, access to affordable and comprehensive health care, high-quality education, reliable broadband and jobs, and to protect our natural environment.
We need people with Jan Collins’ talents to help map out a positive future for Maine. Please vote for Jan for Maine Senate District 17.
Becky Seel
Belgrade
