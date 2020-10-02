I am writing to say that I am mourning the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, of the Supreme Court.

My mother-in-law, who was Jewish, along with her sister and their mother, escaped Germany during the holocaust. My in-laws donated to help create the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., and when they were ready to go see it, invited my husband and me to join them. It was an amazing and heartbreaking day.

Somehow we learned that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was serving her first day at the Supreme Court, also on that day. We waited on line for a long time to have 10 minutes to witness such a historic day. She was questioning an attorney with vigor. How amazing to experience two such momentous things in one day. I’m not sure we’ll see another like her for a very long time.

Emily Bley

Readfield

