The Whitefield Lions Club has announced it will give donations to the local school’s art departments this fall.
Because of COVID-19, the club was not able to conduct its annual Peace Poster Contest held every October. Every year each of the schools, which include Windsor, Jefferson, Whitefield and
Chelsea elementary, participate in the contest through their art department. The selected winners come to the club house with their parents and display their art work. A winner is chosen to go on to the
District competition, according to a news release from Lion Lynda Despard.
Since the club was not able to hold its competition, members agreed they would contribute to each of the school’s art departments hoping to resume the Peace Poster Contest next year.
For more information, call Despard at 207-557-1542.
