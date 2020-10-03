I have known Chip Curry and his family for the 16 years I have lived in Belfast. I look up to him for reasons that have zero to do with politics. I consider him a decent and caring person, dedicated to his family and community. When he reaches out, I am certain to listen.

In many ways, I try to emulate Chip. He is levelheaded, listens well, and considers education for all people a path to success for the future of Waldo County. He is always on the lookout for others, while caring very much for his daughter Ada and Spouse Chris. To me, he is a great role model to aspire to.

I will vote for him, and what he represents. I hope you will as well.

Eric Sanders

Belfast

