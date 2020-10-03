Waldo County’s current senator, Erin Herbig of Belfast, has had a successful decade in Augusta because she is smart, conscientious, energetic and fair. Erin has become Belfast’s city manager and is not seeking reelection. So it makes sense that she be replaced by a candidate who is smart, conscientious, energetic and fair. And creative to boot.

Chip Curry is my choice. I’ve researched his website and followed his campaign and I like what I see.

The Maine Legislature needs people with strong values and transforming life experiences. There is so much to accomplish in Augusta: expanding education opportunities and broadband access, recognizing the increasing diversity of our population and making the newcomers welcome, restoring justice to our court system.

Chip is on top of these and other issues. We will all benefit from the good, hard work he will do at the State House.

Jay Davis

Belfast

