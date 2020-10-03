We all know the drill. We’ve seen and heard it countless times. Susan Collins will “consider” all the issues and vote her “moderate” conscience. How voting for Kavanaugh and “conscience” fit in the same sentence goes unexplained.

The drill is very simple. If the Republicans have 51 votes without hers, Collins will vote against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and all Republicans will hypocritically applaud her “moderation and independence.”

If they need her vote to confirm a nominee who will undo women’s rights and expand the powers of dark money, they have it. It is time we Mainers end the charade and elect Sara Gideon.

Phillip Davis
West Gardiner

