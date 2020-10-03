Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host a Zoom presentation about the Winthrop trolley system by Frank Smith at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a news release from Mary Richards.
Smith’s presentation will focus on the trolleys, their routes, the beautiful rides along Maranacook Lake and over to Island Park, the children who took the trolley to school, and the many amusements that lay ahead of such trips.
According to the release, Smith was born in Howland, and graduated from Howland High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, then attended the University of Southern Maine, majoring in technical education. He taught at East Lyme, Connecticut for several years before coming to Maine to teach at Winthrop High School in 1970, where he taught for many years. In 1994, he decided to get a master’s degree at USM, which he completed in 2001. He completed his study of the trolley system while getting this degree. Smith is retired, and lives in Wayne.
The Zoom Link: networkmaine.zoom.us/j/81096636540, meeting ID: 810 9663 6540. For more information, email Nick at [email protected]. Business meeting to follow.
