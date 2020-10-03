This letter is in support of George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell. I have known George since he was a commissioner in state government. He has been a hard-working member of the Hallowell City Council. When I read that he was running for mayor, I thought how lucky we are.

I have observed his strong leadership style that is respectful of all opinions. He doesn’t draw hasty conclusions, but seeks out all relevant data before making a decision. He is a good listener and even though he may not always end up with the same conclusions as I might have, he is clear that the city of Hallowell and her citizens are his first priority. He also has the unique ability to disagree without being disagreeable.

He is a fair and approachable leader. I hope you will join me in voting for George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell.

Mary Lou Dyer

Hallowell

 

