Hallowell voters face a difficult choice of selecting a new mayor in November — difficult because both candidates are qualified, dedicated public servants who are running positive campaigns. We believe, nonetheless, that George Lapointe deserves your vote.

Much of the work of running a small city is mundane but important, requiring a detailed knowledge of the regulatory framework and the organizational skill to manage a municipal bureaucracy. George’s record of leadership in Maine government, along with his years of being a city councilor, have shown the he excels with regard to both qualifications.

Financial constraints will likely be exacerbated by the effect of COVID on state revenue sharing. George has shown a remarkable ability to forge compromises between competing interests in his role as chair of the Finance Committee for the last four years.

We urge you to choose George Lapointe to be the next mayor of Hallowell.

Deb and Syd Sewall

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.