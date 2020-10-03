SKOWHEGAN – Adam Belanger, 38, of Skowhegan, died on Sept. 29 2020 at Redington Fairview General Hospital. After battling leukemia for the last few months, it was time for him to lay down his sword.He was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1982, at his family farm in Skowhegan to Suzanne and David Belanger. Adam graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 2000 where he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics. As an adult he enjoyed coloring, pottery, making arts and crafts and he was always willing to join in on a game of cards, especially sixes. He loved a wide variety of music and movies. Most of all, Adam enjoyed meeting and talking to people and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his parents Suzanne and David of Skowhegan; grandparents Richard and Joann Hall of Skowhegan, and Alice Belanger of Hernando, Fla.; brother Dustin of Skowhegan, brother Justin and his wife Sandra of Cornville, brother Marc and his wife Jenn of Belgrade, brother David and his wife Laci of Canaan; his niece and nephews, Zach Gentile, Adelle, Aiden, Drake, and Elijah; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Theodor Belanger. Anyone who knew Adam knew that he was a special soul who always saw the best in others. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer foundation of your choice

Guest Book