WATERVILLE – Eugene Wallace Rancourt, 89, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Eugene was born in Waterville on March 13, 1931, the son of Norbert A. and Marie belle (Bolduc) Rancourt.In July of 1950, he married the love of his life Veronica Zimba of Fairfield, spending the next 69 years together.Eugene was in the United States Army for a number of years, and then spent the next 40 years at Scott Paper Company until he retired. He enjoyed time with his family on Snow Pond, going to the coast for lobster, taking trips out of State and playing slot machines.Eugene was predeceased by his wife Veronica; his son, Rodney; parents, Norbert and Marie belle Rancourt; his sisters, Justine Fisher, Jeannette Harding, Dorothy Fisher, Gloria Floyd and Madeline Pooler; brothers, Francis, Wilbur, John, Frederick and Richard; and stepmother, Grace Ames Rancourt.He is survived by son, Daniel and wife Gail of Oakland; grandsons, Christopher Rancourt and Fiancée Rae Ann Dennis of Waterville, Corey Rancourt and wife Danica of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Jayden, Bentley and Jasmin; and brother, Raymond Rancourt.A special thanks to Woodlands staff and Beacon Hospice staff for their kindness, help and thoughtfulness during Eugene’s last days. At the family’s request there will be a private burial. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

