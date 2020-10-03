WINTHROP – Gregory A. Tyler passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020 at Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. He was born in Gardiner, in 1946 and was the son of Helen and Manley Tyler.

Greg graduated from Cony High School in 1964 and Plus School of Business in 1965.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 and completed his basic training at Shepherd AFB Texas. He was Honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserve in Bangor, Maine in 1972.

Greg began his career with the State of Maine Department of Transportation and was the Systems Team Leader in the Information Systems Division upon retirement with 34 years of service in 2000.

After completing training in Picture Framing, Greg operated “Tylers Custom Picture Framing” business in his home where he met and made many friends and dedicated customers.

Greg was a member of the Winthrop Methodist Church, Winthrop Chamber of Commerce, and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 964 for many years.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Judith Tyler; sons Jonathan Tyler and wife Caroline Tyler, son Jeffrey Tyler and partner Heather Tyler; his grandson Aaron Tyler, granddaughters: Olivia Tyler, Emma Tyler, Kendall Dorr, and Hadlee Tyler; and many nieces and nephews.

Greg was predeceased by his parents and brother Douglas Tyler.

Many thanks to the Maine Veterans’ Home for the great quality of care Greg was given in Unit C. A special thanks to his CNA Karen who took care of Greg tirelessly and became his friend and shared compassion and support for him for the last four years.

A private service will be held for Greg on Sunday with burial at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s honor to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association to support research for Lewy Body dementia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

