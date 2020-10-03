NORRIDGEWOCK – Keith W. Lawler, Sr., 75, passed away Sept. 29, 2020 at Redington Fairview General Hospital. He was born Jan. 9, 1945 in Dexter, the son of George M. and Madeline J. (Giles) Lawler.

He attended Harmony High School. He was employed by Hartland Tannery, Lucas Tree for over 25 years, and multiple shoe factories. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Keith was known as “Berryman”, because he enjoyed selling berries, enjoyed knitting, and going dancing in his younger years.

Keith is survived by son, Marshall Lawler and wife Pam of Pittsfield; three daughters, Mardene Shibles and husband Willis of St. Albans, Lisa Tozier and husband Shawn of St. Albans, Karen Sinclair and husband Roger of Norway, daughter-in-law, Ann Lawler of Canaan, stepdaughter, Beckie Genther and husband Dana of Skowhegan, two stepsons, Eric Witham of Skowhegan, Terry Trask of Mt Sterling, Ky.; two brothers, Marshall “Allen” Lawler and wife Donna of Lawton, Okla., Larry Lawler and wife Sandra of Harmony; niece, Janita Lawler of Norridgewock; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruby Herren Lawler; son, Keith Lawler Jr.; brother, James “Jim” Lawler, sister, Elenor “Suzie” Inman; father, George Marshall Lawler, mother, Madeline Joyce (Giles) Lawler; two great-grandsons.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at East Cemetery, Oak Pond Road, Skowhegan. There will be a Celebration of Life, pot luck style following the graveside service at Pace Hall on Route 201 in Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing

may make donations in Keith’s memory to:

Redington-Fairview

General Hospital MedSurg

PO Box 468

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous