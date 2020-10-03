BELGRADE – Maxine M. Gildred, 89, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 with her daughter Charlotte by her side. She was born in Houlton on Feb. 7, 1931, a daughter of the late John P. Wright Sr. and Theodosia (Folsom) Wright.

Maxine, known to many as Maggie and Grammy Maggie, enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her home and especially at her camp at The Forks. Whether picking wild flowers, blueberries or raspberries; fishing or going “moose-ing” she loved her camp. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, knitting, rug hooking and other various crafts.

She was a past member of the KVM Club of Belgrade and worked for many years as a housekeeper for several families in the Belgrade/Belgrade Lakes area. Her faith was important to her and she was communicant of St. Theresa’s in Oakland in its past years and a communicant of St. Michael Parish community.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Frederick K. Gildred Sr.; a son, Frederick K. Gildred Jr.; three brothers, John P. Wright Jr., Gerald and Robert Wright, a sister, Norma Jean Emery; and her beloved grandson, Joseph Gildred.

She is survived by her children, Judy McLellan and her husband Bob of Longs, S.C., Terrence “Nick” Gildred Sr. and his wife Elaine of Herndon, Va., and Charlotte Seckler and her husband Ed of Casco; two sisters, Mary Arch of Otisfield and Elizabeth Cone of Houlton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also a very special part of her life was Ella Plaisted and her husband David and their children.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A chapel service will be held at a later date in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at MVH for the loving care that was given to her during her stay and the staff with MG Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Donations in memory of Maxine may be made to:

Maine Veterans Home

310 Cony Rd.

Augusta, ME, 04330

or charity of your choice

Guest Book