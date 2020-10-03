My friend Adam Turner is running for state representative in District 86, the west side of Augusta. I have known Adam for years and know him to be someone who cares deeply for his community and our environment.

Through my six years serving in the Legislature, Adam has always shown up under the dome when there are decisions being made that he cares about. That’s an impressive commitment to creating the community you want to live in. Adam was born and raised in central Maine and is dedicated to it — as shown through his purchase and renovation of multiple properties in the area — he invests in what he loves.

I’m asking Augusta residents in District 86 to vote Adam Turner on Nov. 3 — you’ll be in good company!

Rep. Charlotte Warren
D-Hallowell

