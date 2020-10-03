I want to show my complete support for Rebecca Green for Ward 4 City Council. I have known Rebecca since 2008, when my family moved to Maine. Our boys became great friends and soon after, we became neighbors. Over the years, we have remained close.

Rebecca understands what needs to be done to support our families. She strongly believes in promoting youth development and in doing what she can to create better opportunities for their success. She is a staunch advocate for developing economic opportunities by promoting small businesses so our community can thrive. She has worked successfully with people from different political views, ethnicities, socioeconomic and educational backgrounds.

In today’s divisive climate, Ward 4 needs someone who listens, reflects and takes into account the needs and opinions of its constituents. We need someone who is inclusive and understands the value of working together as a community. We need Rebecca.

Farzeen Sheikh

Waterville

