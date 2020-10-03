Rep. Charlotte Warren has worked tirelessly for six years to represent Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner in the State House. If you have any doubts about how hard she works for all Mainers, go directly to this newspaper’s website and type her name into the search field. There’s a long list, so you might want to pour yourself another cup of coffee.
From working to reform Maine’s crisis response system to fully funding the state’s share of county jails, in both cases saving property taxpayers money, Charlotte is using her training and expertise as a social worker and teacher to our benefit.
Additionally, when you call Charlotte for help with something, she gets it done. I really hope you’ll join me in voting to send our representative, Charlotte Warren, back to Augusta.
Judith Ann Whiting
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Senate is right to move swiftly to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin has proven commitment to seniors
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry right pick to replace Herbig
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
When you need help, Warren gets it done
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.