Rep. Charlotte Warren has worked tirelessly for six years to represent Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner in the State House. If you have any doubts about how hard she works for all Mainers, go directly to this newspaper’s website and type her name into the search field. There’s a long list, so you might want to pour yourself another cup of coffee.

From working to reform Maine’s crisis response system to fully funding the state’s share of county jails, in both cases saving property taxpayers money, Charlotte is using her training and expertise as a social worker and teacher to our benefit.

Additionally, when you call Charlotte for help with something, she gets it done. I really hope you’ll join me in voting to send our representative, Charlotte Warren, back to Augusta.

Judith Ann Whiting

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.