I wanted to start out by saying that when I saw the Republican convention in Las Vegas was being held disregarding the state government bans on more than 50 people in an enclosed area, and that the evident disregard of the use of face masks was allowed without even a request for the people there to comply, is to me a show of total irresponsibility and disregard of the safety of the public.

As leader of the United States, I would think that the first and primary concern for the president would be to the safety and well-being of the constituents. Yet his comments and actions instead lead people further away from either one. Both he and the other people there who chose not to avoid a highly crowded event where social distancing was impossible and to not wear face masks really scares me. That so many people, especially those who are supposed to lead are not only willing to risk their own safety but also the safety of others demonstrates that a lot of us will get what we deserve.

Sadly many others will get what they do not deserve. Just look at Millinocket, where a wedding spread over dozens of COVID-19 cases and seven deaths so far. I’d say shame on you all, but obviously you don’t give a damn about others anyway.

Jimmy Larsen

Augusta

