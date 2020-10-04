When Susan Collins, in the first U.S. Senate debate, asked Sara Gideon, “Would you have voted for Justice Roberts?” that seemed like a trick question. Let’s face it, the question was impossible to answer.

Do you remember when Susan Collins voted for Brett Kavanaugh? She waited until the very last minute. Why? Giving her the credit of investigating all avenues seems fair.

Gideon’s response of, “I would have to investigate it further” was the only possible way to answer that question. I feel that was an appropriate answer.

Collins threw in her zinger at the very end: “She is dodging the question.” I think Susan was playing dirty politics with that comment.

Gideon was poised, polite and kind during the debate that night. I feel she answered all the questions fairly and without attacking her opponent.

Patty Pratt

Nobleboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.