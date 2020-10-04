TALLADEGA, Ala. — Denny Hamlin was one of the last drivers standing at the end of the messiest and longest race in Talladega Superspeedway history.

The Daytona 500 winner surged to the win with a sweeping three-wide pass – the 58th lead change of the race – coming out of the final turn of the third overtime Sunday. The race went nearly 32 miles, and 12 laps, longer than scheduled because of a record 13 cautions that collected almost every playoff contender.

Fitting for this particular wreck-fest was that Hamlin’s win needed official review. He went below the yellow out-of-bounds line during the third overtime, but NASCAR ruled the move was legal.

“They were crashing in front of us,” Hamlin shrugged. “Obviously, I got forced down there.”

The crowd of 15,000 – the most allowed to attend the Alabama superspeedway – booed Hamlin as he was declared the winner. The race went more than four hours, so long that it was moved from NBC to NBC Sports Network because local news and then NFL football needed the big network.

The brutality of the day was punctuated by Kyle Busch, who was at last given a merciful exit when he was collected in an accident during the second overtime.

The reigning Cup champion is still winless this season and on the verge of playoff elimination. He was involved in a dizzying number of incidents at Talladega, including a 13-car accident in which his older brother, Kurt, went airborne over Cole Custer. That accident brought out the first of two red-flag stoppages.

Hamlin earned the automatic berth into the next round of the playoffs, joining Kurt Busch, winner last week at his home track, Las Vegas, but one of six playoff drivers who failed to reach the finish at Talladega.

“You’re on top one week with a win and everything’s fantastic,” Busch said. “And then this week we’re here at Talladega … and next thing you know, I’m going for one of the wildest rides I’ve ever been in.”

After Hamlin, Austin Dillon was the next highest-finishing playoff driver at 12th. Four of 12 drivers will be eliminated next week at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The bottom four in the standings are Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Dillon.

Almirola was wrecked while leading near the end of the first stage, and Bowyer triggered the 13-car crash in which Kurt Busch went airborne. The wall was damaged in that crash, which brought out the first red flag for repairs.

The second red flag stopped the second overtime, right before Chase Elliott took the lead. At almost any other track, Elliott would have taken the checkered flag before that accident. But Talladega’s finish line is unusually close to Turn 1, and Elliott had not made it there before there was a crash behind him.

He then had to pit from the lead for fuel because he didn’t have enough gas for the additional, unplanned miles.

Afterward, blue-collar fan favorite Matt DiBenedetto stood devastated on pit road after what he thought was a second-place finish.

That was yanked away, as he was dropped to 21st after NASCAR penalized him for forcing William Byron below the line. DiBenedetto was initially denied his first career victory a year ago by Hamlin, the same week DiBenedetto learned he was out of a job.

This defeat came as DiBenedetto waits and wonders if his contract will be extended by Wood Brothers Racing or if he’ll be moved aside for Austin Cindric.

“I feel like this is the same story a lot of times, just heartbreak,” he said. “My wife and I have had a stressful week again just with the uncertainty. I mean, that was pure desperation, but that’s how I drive every race.”

The final finishing order showed Jones, himself looking for a job for 2021, finishing second to teammate Hamlin for Joe Gibbs Racing in a 1-2 for Toyota.

Ty Dillon was third in a Chevrolet for Germain Racing, which late last month sold its charter to Hamlin for Hamlin and NBA great Michael Jordan to start a team around driver Bubba Wallace. It was the best ever finish for the team, and Dillon used it to lobby for a seat next year.

Hamlin, meanwhile, intentionally ran in the back for most of the race to avoid the slew of crashes and cautions. This race got busy early, with the first yellow flag before a single lap had been completed.

Hamlin deliberately waited until the absolute last moment to make a move toward the front. The win snapped a four-race slide at the start of the playoffs for Hamlin, who along with Kevin Harvick is considered a title favorite. Hamlin was thinking about the championship with his strategy at Talladega.

“I hate to say it, but you have to play the game. You have to get to the next round,” Hamlin said. “To win the championship, you have to win the last race and you have to get to the last race. For us, we played the strategy to play the numbers to make sure we got locked in.”