I am supporting Kalie Hess in Senate District 15 because we need representation by someone who is smart, energetic, young, and who cares about issues like health care and renewable energy.
She has been a leader in improving access to dental care, especially for young children. She is a strong proponent of solar energy and direct metering, which has been a driving force for residential solar energy in Maine. In fact, she has been endorsed by Maine Conservation Voters, Maine Youth for Climate Justice and the Sierra Club.
She and her family are proponents of community supported agriculture, one of the best ways to provide healthy food in our communities.
Please join me in voting for Kalie Hess Nov. 3.
Denis Thoet
Augusta
