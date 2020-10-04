Voters in Maine Senate District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney, Vassalboro) are fortunate to have the opportunity to elect Kalie Hess as our state senator.
Not only is Kalie a public health professional, but she also has the energy, intelligence, commitment, creativity and balance to achieve real-world solutions for our communities and state. Kalie supports local businesses, earning endorsements from the Maine AFL-CIO and the Maine Education Association. She has shown her commitment to public service by starting Augusta’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and being appointed to the state’s Public Transit Advisory Committee, the MaineCare Advisory Committee, and Statewide Coordinating Council for Public Health.
Kalie has a talent for being a superb listener and involving stakeholders in developing solutions. Possessing the training, experience, and leadership skills, she has demonstrated both the head and heart to serve us well.
Please join us in voting for Kalie Hess as our state senator.
Richard and Gail Hinkley
Augusta
