Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to share my proud support for Hilary Koch for state Senate. I have known Hilary for a number of years and witnessed firsthand her fierce determination when advocating for her family. I know that she will advocate for the people of Maine with the same determination.

I would add that Hilary is articulate and respectful of other people’s opinions. If you believe that’s still an essential part of political discourse, you will not be disappointed.

Susan LaPlant

Waterville

