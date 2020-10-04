Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to share my proud support for Hilary Koch for state Senate. I have known Hilary for a number of years and witnessed firsthand her fierce determination when advocating for her family. I know that she will advocate for the people of Maine with the same determination.

I would add that Hilary is articulate and respectful of other people’s opinions. If you believe that’s still an essential part of political discourse, you will not be disappointed.

Susan LaPlant

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles