Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to share my proud support for Hilary Koch for state Senate. I have known Hilary for a number of years and witnessed firsthand her fierce determination when advocating for her family. I know that she will advocate for the people of Maine with the same determination.
I would add that Hilary is articulate and respectful of other people’s opinions. If you believe that’s still an essential part of political discourse, you will not be disappointed.
Susan LaPlant
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: There are many questions JP wonders, but ‘Is it too late?’ gets top billing
-
Letters to the Editor
Support voting rights to honor Ginsburg
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch will fight for people of Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
White has earned respect of voters
-
Business
Maine’s marijuana market opening could be a letdown for many
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.