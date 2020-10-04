I have known George Lapointe as a neighbor, community member and friend for many years. I enthusiastically support his candidacy for Hallowell mayor. With George, what you see is what you get: an even keel, a collaborative approach, and an open heart.
George and I served together as members of the same organization, and his passion to do right was always evident. George effectively and compassionately led us through a time of crisis. Seeing his leadership skills in action was profoundly impactful. His unflappable, collaborative approach is evident in any endeavor or organization with which he engages.
George is intelligent and competent, and he truly cares about people. Driving through Hallowell, you may see him biking, or stopped at a business engaging with a resident on issues they care about.
I will vote for George Lapointe, he will work hard for Hallowell and make us proud.
Michaela Loisel
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frances O. (Berry) Bubier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gustaf F. Agren
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Edward Muslawski
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sandra N. Martin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marguerite Hamilton Foster
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.