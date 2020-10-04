I have known George Lapointe as a neighbor, community member and friend for many years. I enthusiastically support his candidacy for Hallowell mayor. With George, what you see is what you get: an even keel, a collaborative approach, and an open heart.

George and I served together as members of the same organization, and his passion to do right was always evident. George effectively and compassionately led us through a time of crisis. Seeing his leadership skills in action was profoundly impactful. His unflappable, collaborative approach is evident in any endeavor or organization with which he engages.

George is intelligent and competent, and he truly cares about people. Driving through Hallowell, you may see him biking, or stopped at a business engaging with a resident on issues they care about.

I will vote for George Lapointe, he will work hard for Hallowell and make us proud.

Michaela Loisel

Hallowell

