A New Hampshire man was struck and killed by a train in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday night, police there said.
William Grizzaffi, 52, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was walking with his wife and a friend just before midnight, heading from downtown Old Orchard Beach to a local motel. He stopped on the railroad tracks crossing Walnut Street as an Amtrak train was approaching and was hit as he moved off the tracks, police said in a news release Sunday.
The signal devices at the Walnut Street crossing appear to have been functioning when the incident occurred, police said.
Grizzaffi died at the scene. No one else was reported injured. Police did not identify the people with him.
Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident, which “does not appear to be suspicious.” An investigation is continuing by the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, Amtrak Police and Pan Am Railroad Police.
