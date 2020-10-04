MONMOUTH – Frances O. (Berry) Bubier, Grammie Red, 89, a resident of Monmouth, passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Pittston to Clarence Berry and Gwenola (McGee) Berry. She attended school in Litchfield.

On April 6, 1948 in Litchfield, she married Walter L. Bud Bubier of Monmouth. They enjoyed 61 years together before his passing on April 15, 2009. Frances and Walter raised seven children at their South Monmouth home.

Frances was an avid hunter and loved fishing at their camp on Kingsbury Pond. Frances owned and operated the South Monmouth Market for over 25 years. She was even an operator of the skidder for her husbands logging company.

Frances loved her garden, growing the first vegetables of the season and the biggest and most colorful flowers to display at the fairs. Frances loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Frances is survived by her children, Sharon Smith and her husband, Rodney of Mayfield Township, Rodney Bubier and his wife, Patricia of Monmouth, Charles Chucky Bubier and his wife, Linda of Caanan, Clair Smith and her husband, Michael of Winthrop, Lorry Polley and her husband, Donald of Wellington, Cheryl Genthner and companion, Kenneth Mason Sr. of Monmouth, and Denise Poussard and her husband, David of Mayfield Township; 55 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Slattery of Litchfield, two sisters-in-law, Virginia Cram and Sue Bubier, a brother-in-law, Lewis Small of Litchfield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frances is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Walter Bubier; a granddaughter, Deanne Getchell; three sisters, Muriel Bonin, Ardis Small and Marie Morris.

The family would like to thank Lisa, Kelly and all of the staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.

