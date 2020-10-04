MANCHESTER – George Edward Muslawski of Manchester, Maine and Sarasota, Fla. left this world on Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of 66 years old after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

George enjoyed golfing, fishing, fixing things and being smarter than most people. A small business owner in Florida with memberships in MENSA and two country clubs, George remained active, despite doctor’s advice, until the end ? even going so far as to charter a deep-sea fishing trip two weeks before his passing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Read of Manchester and Sarasota; his children, Eric Muslawski of Denver, Colo. and Anika Muslawski of Houston, Texas; his sisters Kathy Casparius and husband Dan of Vassalboro and Betty Norton and husband Lee of West Gardiner, brother-in-law Doug Read of Litchfield; and one loyal old pup named Skipper Jean, who went wherever George went.

George’s quick wit and kind soul will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Celebrations of life will be announced at a later date (post-COVID).

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at directcremationofmaine.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of George Muslawski to the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance at http://www.kccure.org

