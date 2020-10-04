MADISON, Conn. – Marguerite Hamilton Foster, 86, passed away Sept. 15, 2020 just shy of her 87th birthday. She was in Hospice Care at her home in Madison, Conn. where she wanted to be, with her husband David by her side Marguerite was born. Sept. 18, 1933 in Cape Vincent, N.Y. to Norman and Florence Neilson Hamilton. Her father worked for U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service and was transferred to Jackman, Maine. Marguerite lived most of her young life in Jackman with a sojourn in Montreal with a beloved Aunt and Uncle. She graduated from Jackman High School and attended Farmington State Teachers’ College now known as University of Maine Farmington, earning a degree in elementary education.She married David A. Foster of Augusta, Maine in 1956 and they made a wonderful life together settling in Connecticut. They had a beautiful daughter, Maribeth, to share their joy in their lovely home, welcoming all who entered.Marguerite loved teaching and did so for 25 years. Her first teaching job was in Norwalk, Conn. at the Brookside School, then in Newtown at the Hawley Elementary School where she was very proud to be recognized as Teacher of the Year. It was there she stepped up to coach a girl’s basketball team which was not her expertise but she wanted the girls to be able to play so she took on a challenge that was a success. She also taught at the Main Street School in Old Saybrook, Conn. Her love of children and teaching kept her active as a substitute teacher even after her official retirement from the school system. She received a wonderful letter from the Town of Clinton thanking her for her years of dedication to education and staying on as a substitute teacher.Marguerite, being ambitious and energetic wanted to continue working. She joined the staff at Gilead House Inc. where she shared her talents as a caregiver and advocate to the residents. In turn she was truly fulfilled by the interaction and conversations she shared with staff and residents. She was a member of the Westbrook# 1784 Order of Elks and a parishioner at Saint Margaret’s Catholic Parish.Marguerite was “one of a kind” always friendly and welcoming. Upon meeting her and conversing with her no one left as a stranger. Her home was a hospitable place, always immaculate and organized, Heloise would be envious. She decorated for every holiday inside and out. She was generous to her friends and family beyond measure, with her time, her smiles and her I love you’s’. She loved going to the theater, traveling to military events with David, visiting family in Maine, Montreal and New Brunswick, Canada. A highlight for Marguerite was a family Reunion in Jackman, Maine where every other year family gathered from the USA and Canada. She always enjoyed staying at the Foster Farm in Augusta where her husband grew up.Everyone has a funny story to tell of times they have shared with Marguerite. She was engaging, dynamic and full of fun. Her compassion and genuine kindness was showered on all her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her family and so many dear friends, too numerous to list, but who loved her so much. Lest we forget her poodle Andre who was a constant companion during her valiant fight.Marguerite was predeceased by her daughter Maribeth in 2009; a brother William Hamilton, New Brunswick, Canada, two sisters, Norma (Chookie) Sands (husband Harry ) and Barbara Smith of Jackman, Maine.She is survived by her husband of 64 years David Foster; many dear nieces and nephews on both sides of the family; brother-in-law Thomas and his wife Karen living in Augusta, Maine.She loved being an aunt and will be long remembered by Elizabeth, William Peter and Boyd Hamilton and sister-in-law Shirley, all from Canada, Sandy Smith Byron of Boone N.C., Craig Smith of Burlington, Vt., Scott Smith of Jackman, Maine, Wendy Sands of Fall River, Mass., Robin Sands Esq, of Great Falls, Va. and their respective families.Loving aunt to Karen Foster Knuth of St Joseph, Mich., Matt Foster of Goffstown, N.H., Stephen Foster of Walpole, Mass., Michele Foster Paterson of Hubbardston, Mass., James Foster and Daniel Foster of Augusta, Maine, Bryan Foster of Winthrop, Maine and Adam Foster of Lewiston, Maine and their respective wives and children.David would like to thank Hospice and all the caregivers who were dedicated to her peace and comfort during her final days as well as friends that shared their time, words of comfort, support and encouragement during her illness. Burial ceremony will be in the Spring of 2021 in Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor, MaineIt is Marguerite’s wish that donations be madein her memory to:Jackman Moose River Historical Society PO Box 875 Jackman, ME 04945 to help support the rehabilitation of a 100 year old building to house the history and artifacts of many curated items of Jackman’s proud history

