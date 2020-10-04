FAIRFIELD – Sandra N. Martin, 77, passed away peacefully, in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with her loving husband, and family by her side.

Sandra, daughter of the late Madeline (Champine) Noel, was born in Waterville, Oct. 20, 1942. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School and graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

Sandra was a long-time homemaker and was later employed as a teller for many years, before becoming head teller at Keyes Fiber Credit Union in Waterville before retiring. She was a life-long communicant at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Sandra was a dedicated catechism teacher, teaching children an early love of God.

Sandra was talented in many ways such as: cooking, sewing, cake decorating, baking, knitting, crocheting, and crafting. She had a love of gardening both flowers and vegetables, and singing karaoke with her husband, Nathan. Sandra was an avid card player and enjoyed playing cards on Friday nights with friends and family.

Among everything, Sandra most cherished her trips to the Maine coast with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren at her camp on Messalonskee Lake, kayaking, paddle boating, and playing cornhole.

She was predeceased by her son, Steven Keith Martin; her sister, Jacqueline, and her brothers, Donald and Roger.

Sandra is survived by her husband Nathan Martin of Fairfield; two daughters, Rhonda Forsythe and her husband Jeff of Falmouth, and Melinda Layne and her husband Darren of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Brianna Brockway and her husband Brett of Winslow, Meagan Schmiemann and her husband Nick of Boston, Garrett Shibley of Spring,Texas, Faith Forsythe of Boston, Nicholas Shibley, and Matthew Shibley of Spring, Texas; and a special niece, Velvet Noel of Waterville and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. CDC guidelines are in effect, with masks and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Mass will be private for the family due to CDC guidelines. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Guest Book