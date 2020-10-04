The debate around education has certainly been different than usual this summer, but the overall issue of needing a strong education system for our young people remains as important as ever. It’s one of the first policy areas I think about when I consider who to vote for.
That is why I am proud to be supporting Matt Pouliot for reelection to the Maine Senate. He’s served on the Legislature’s Education Committee, and works hard for a better education system for Maine. From his first term in the Maine House through to his current term in the Senate, he has been a real champion for Maine’s students and teachers.
A graduate of local schools here in our hometown of Augusta, Matt really cares about making sure our community’s youth have the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century. I will enthusiastically be voting for him again this November.
Laura Lewis
Augusta
