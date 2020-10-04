The debate around education has certainly been different than usual this summer, but the overall issue of needing a strong education system for our young people remains as important as ever. It’s one of the first policy areas I think about when I consider who to vote for.

That is why I am proud to be supporting Matt Pouliot for reelection to the Maine Senate. He’s served on the Legislature’s Education Committee, and works hard for a better education system for Maine. From his first term in the Maine House through to his current term in the Senate, he has been a real champion for Maine’s students and teachers.

A graduate of local schools here in our hometown of Augusta, Matt really cares about making sure our community’s youth have the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century. I will enthusiastically be voting for him again this November.

 

Laura Lewis

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles