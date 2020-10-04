Regardless of your political affiliation, I invite you to engage in a personal reflection on some values that I’d like to think we all share as Americans.

Do you believe in:

• Preserving individual rights without causing harm to others

• Accepting personal responsibility for your decisions and actions

• Preserving nature and the gifts that this earth has to offer for the next generation.

• Promoting learning and benefitting from objective scientific discoveries

• Being kind and caring for others

• The importance of telling the truth and honoring your word

• Living in a democracy where everyone must obey the laws

• Treating everyone fairly and assuring that everyone has the opportunity to pursue life, liberty and happiness

If your answer is “yes,” I invite you to consider using this yardstick when deciding who you choose to be your voice and your leaders in the upcoming election.

Nicole Morin-Scribner

Belgrade

