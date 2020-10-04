Regardless of your political affiliation, I invite you to engage in a personal reflection on some values that I’d like to think we all share as Americans.
Do you believe in:
• Preserving individual rights without causing harm to others
• Accepting personal responsibility for your decisions and actions
• Preserving nature and the gifts that this earth has to offer for the next generation.
• Promoting learning and benefitting from objective scientific discoveries
• Being kind and caring for others
• The importance of telling the truth and honoring your word
• Living in a democracy where everyone must obey the laws
• Treating everyone fairly and assuring that everyone has the opportunity to pursue life, liberty and happiness
If your answer is “yes,” I invite you to consider using this yardstick when deciding who you choose to be your voice and your leaders in the upcoming election.
Nicole Morin-Scribner
Belgrade
