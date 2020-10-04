Regardless of your political affiliation, I invite you to engage in a personal reflection on some values that I’d like to think we all share as Americans.

Do you believe in:
• Preserving individual rights without causing harm to others
• Accepting personal responsibility for your decisions and actions
• Preserving nature and the gifts that this earth has to offer for the next generation.
• Promoting learning and benefitting from objective scientific discoveries
• Being kind and caring for others
• The importance of telling the truth and honoring your word
• Living in a democracy where everyone must obey the laws
• Treating everyone fairly and assuring that everyone has the opportunity to pursue life, liberty and happiness

If your answer is “yes,” I invite you to consider using this yardstick when deciding who you choose to be your voice and your leaders in the upcoming election.

 

Nicole Morin-Scribner

Belgrade

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles