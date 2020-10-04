I see that a few others have already commented how Rep. Justin Fecteau helped their businesses during COVID-19. These aren’t isolated examples.

I have obviously been concerned about my small business this year and Justin Fecteau has been a rockstar for the city of Augusta. Early on, he made sure to highlight local establishments and inform people that they were still open for take out and delivery. My business was one of them. He has always been available to break down executive orders, guidelines, and advocate for businesses so they could stay open or reopen.

Justin has shown my family and I that we have a person in Augusta who understands and appreciates our thriving local economy. We need to send Justin Fecteau back to the State House. He gets it.

Ronda Snyder

Sidney

