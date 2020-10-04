Masks are used to protect other people from our germs. I wonder how many people who don’t wear masks understand this. We don’t wear masks to protect us (unless it’s a N95 respirator mask) but to protect others.
The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masks shifted last spring when scientists found out that many people who were positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms. When it became clear that people who had no symptoms might be spreading the virus, the CDC changed its guidance and recommended that anyone who couldn’t distance should wear a mask. To protect others.
I guess I have a positive enough view of my fellow humans that I believe if more people knew that masking up protected others (especially people at risk), they would gladly endure the minor inconvenience of masking up when in public.
So please, everyone get that message out: as Mainers we care enough about one another to do this all the time. Because as Dr. Shah here in Maine has repeatedly said, that is the only way to keep our infection rates low enough to have a more normal life.
David Doreau
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frances O. (Berry) Bubier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gustaf F. Agren
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Edward Muslawski
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sandra N. Martin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marguerite Hamilton Foster
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.