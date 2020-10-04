As an electrician I’d be a little miffed if a cab driver tried to tell me he knew more about my job than I did. And likewise he wouldn’t want me to tell him the fastest way to get to some little known street. This wouldn’t mean either of us is totally ignorant of the others duties.

Think about the job you do, the education you obtained to do it , and the years of knowledge you’ve acquired since doing it. How would you like someone in another job telling you he knows more than you do about the field?

How do you suppose medical professionals feel when the president contradicts their knowledge of the coronavirus? How do you think climate scientists feel when the president says he doesn’t think that climate change is real?

How do you think the CIA agents feel when they say Russia is a threat and the president says he believes Putin? How do you think the agents at the FBI feel when they say white supremacy groups pose the biggest internal threat to the security of the country and the president says it’s Antifa?

Why don’t we just shut all of these agencies down and save billions of dollars and just ask the Supreme Leader to answer all of our questions and concerns? He seems to know it all.

William Berube Jr.

Fairfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.