I’ve known Adam Turner now for several years and I know him to be a fiercely intelligent and caring person. A native to the Kennebec Valley, he has a firm grasp on what we need here in Augusta and in Maine.
As a candidate for Maine House District 86, I know he will work diligently for his constituents on the issues of renewable energy, health care and environmental protection. He is also an advocate for our seniors, with goals to limit property tax and ensure a stable Social Security.
If you’ve never heard of Adam I strongly suggest you take a look; he is just what we need in the State House.
Anna Masciadri
Augusta
