I am writing to add my name to the list of those who support Bruce White for reelection. Throughout his first term, he has concentrated on listening to his constituents and understanding the complex documents which come before the Legislature for action. For him, these are not separate tasks. He knows that any legislation can have a strong influence on the lives of his constituents.

While I was in office, Bruce made several trips to Augusta to observe the Legislature in session, to attend committee meetings and party caucuses where pending legislation was reviewed, and in other ways to ensure that, were he to run for office, he would have a clear and accurate understanding of the complexities of state government.

My successor is a person who has earned my respect and that of many others in Waterville. I will certainly be voting for Bruce in the upcoming election.

Dr. Thomas R. W. Longstaff

Waterville

