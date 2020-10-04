I am writing to add my name to the list of those who support Bruce White for reelection. Throughout his first term, he has concentrated on listening to his constituents and understanding the complex documents which come before the Legislature for action. For him, these are not separate tasks. He knows that any legislation can have a strong influence on the lives of his constituents.
While I was in office, Bruce made several trips to Augusta to observe the Legislature in session, to attend committee meetings and party caucuses where pending legislation was reviewed, and in other ways to ensure that, were he to run for office, he would have a clear and accurate understanding of the complexities of state government.
My successor is a person who has earned my respect and that of many others in Waterville. I will certainly be voting for Bruce in the upcoming election.
Dr. Thomas R. W. Longstaff
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Frances O. (Berry) Bubier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gustaf F. Agren
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Edward Muslawski
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sandra N. Martin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Marguerite Hamilton Foster
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.