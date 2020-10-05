This year the River Arts’ exhibition of all abstract work is a tour de force. The new space at 36 Elm St. is ideal for the large scale works and robust paintings selected by juror Jaap Helder. The show will run through Oct. 24.

With works from 103 artists to review, Helder chose a show with 63 artists. Representing contemporary artists from all over Maine, this show encompasses the breadth of abstract art. Some creations of “abstract expressionism” and “minimalism” as well as works that expand upon cubist concepts are displayed, according to a news release from the Damariscotta gallery.

Noteworthy artists from many regions of Maine are represented, including David Estey of Belfast, Doreen Nardone of Harpswell, Celeste Henriquez or Portland, Russ Cox of Portland, Joanna Pool of Bath, Conrad Guertin of Bristol, Cathy Bennigson of Jefferson, and John Butke of Boothbay.

River Arts invited Helder of Damariscotta to exhibit one of his abstract pieces as well. Two sculptors who have dynamic pieces in the show include Cynthia Smith of Gorham and Roben Voigt of Brunswick.

Works will also be included by Renuka O’Connell of Bath; Ricardo Yturregui and Karen K. Kulberg, both of Belfast; CG Meeker of Belgrade; and Mae Billington, Martin Grassie, Ed McCartan and James Graham, all of Brunswick.

Also, Connie Dean of Camden; Donald Peterson and Paula Laverty, both of Cape Elizabeth; Marnie Sinclair, Chesley Farrell, Mary Winkes, Penelope Moodey, Howard David Christian, Irina Kahn, Jane Varn and Carol Abitabilo Ast, all of Damariscotta; Brady Nickerson of Edgecomb; Lunar Mayor of Falmouth; and Barbara Loken of Farmingdale.

Also, Aleana Chapin of Gardiner; Diane Woodworth of Hermon; Angelique Luro of Kennebunkport; Petrea Noyes and Christine Aston, both of Lincolnville; Alice de Mauriac, Joanne Leaman, Gerd Koehler and Susan Waugh, all of New Harbor; Helen Warner and Carolyn Wiley, both of Newcastle; and Laurel Dodge of Nobleboro.

Also, Robert Gibson and Stephen Black, both of Orr’s Island; David Pontbriand of Portland; Caroline de Mauriac of Readfield; Marli Thibodeau and Jeanette Phillipps, both of Rockland; Mary Faith Morison of Searsmont; Suzanne deLesseps of South Freeport; Judson Pealer of South Paris; Diane Coit of South Portland; and Barbara B. Tomeo of South Thomaston.

Also, Alice Wilkinson and Melanie Beckett, both of Thomaston; Ann Slocum of Topsham; Susan Sidwell of Union; Joyce Steel of Waldoboro; Michael Fillyaw of West Bath; Barbara Vanderbilt of Whitefield; Stanley Haney of Wiscasset; and Brenda L. Overstrom of Yarmouth.

River Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

