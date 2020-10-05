WATERVILLE — The Waterville City Council is scheduled to consider voting Tuesday on an emergency medical services agreement between the city and Delta Ambulance and a land lease with the Alfond Youth & Community Center, which wants to build a $4 million community ice rink.

The meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Mid-Day Cafe at Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville Senior High School. It will be livestreamed via a link on the city’s website — www.waterville-me.gov.

City Manager Michael Roy said Monday the emergency medical services agreement is a plan to have both the Fire Department and Delta provide transport services. As part of the agreement, Delta would house one of its ambulances at the fire station.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of work between our fire chief and Delta Ambulance, and I’m confident that the real beneficiaries will be those people out there that need emergency medical services,” Roy said. “They’re going to be the ones to benefit the most from this new arrangement.”

The Alfond Center wants to build a community ice rink on city-owned land between the public pool and Alfond Center on North Street. The lease approval would allow the center to conduct a capital campaign to raise money for the project.

The council’s vote Tuesday would be the first of two that are needed to approve a lease for 99 years. The Alfond Center itself is on city-owned land, for which the center has a 99-year lease with the city.

“I think it’s a tremendous addition to the whole lineup of recreational opportunities on North Street,” Roy said of the proposal. “I think we all feel good about the fact that the Alfond Youth Center will be helping to coordinate and operate this program, along with Central Maine Youth Hockey.”

In other matters, the council is scheduled to consider accepting an $80,000 grant from a Bill and Melinda Gates-funded foundation to support planning and operation of safe and secure elections.

The funds would be used for election-related administration needs, including nonpartisan voter education; personal protective equipment for staff, poll workers and voters; absentee voting equipment; supplies; and additional temporary staffing.

The council may take only one vote Tuesday, and a second vote is needed to finalize the matter.

Councilors also are slated to consider approving amendments to the marijuana ordinance and awarding a $173,273 contract for grading and covering lagoons on West River Road near where a police arms training range is to be developed.

The city hopes to build the range next year with $350,000 in borrowed funds, part of which will be used for the lagoon work.

