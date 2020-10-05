LITCHFIELD — Deputy Town Manager Kelly Weissenfels said his first few weeks as acting town manager were a bit hectic this summer.

“There were several new hires and a lot of things going on,” he said, adding that July’s elections were looming as well. “I worked a few weekends those first few weeks.”

Since then, Weissenfels, who worked in the town office for three years before being promoted, has settled into the position, earning praise from members of the selectboard for his work.

“He seems to have a good handle on what needs to be done,” Selectwoman Rayna Leibowitz said. “There are some things that are a learning curve for him, but he is handling that very well.”

In a recent issue of the town’s monthly newsletter, the Litchfield Sodalite, it was reported that Lamoreau became ill in May, but since has been transferred to hospice care. Leibowitz said that she does not expect Lamoreau to return to her position.

“The assumption from that is that she is not likely to return to her capacity,” Leibowitz said.

Lamoreau was appointed to the town manager post in 2014 after the previous town manager’s contract was terminated by the selectboard.

Weissenfels said Lamoreau was “very important” to the function of the town office with her 20 years of experience.

“She knows the people, she knows the processes, she has the history,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of people that have some of that (experience), but not at the level.”

Weissenfels said the first couple of weeks in the position were “very focused,” as he was picking up duties that he observed.

“I had to find out how that worked,” he said of those duties that Lamoreau quietly performed.

Lamoreau handled a number of positions for the town, including town manager, acting town clerk, registrar of voters, tax collector, treasurer, welfare director, public access officer and deputy clerk. According to the town’s website, seven other employees, including Weissenfels, handle four or more positions. Five of those employees are part-time.

Weissenfels said the office is set up that way so everyone can perform necessary functions if one person is not available.

Weissenfels was appointed to the deputy town manager position in June, after Lamoreau fell ill. The job change came with a $1,000 a week salary for Weissenfels, a 53-year-old Air Force retiree.

According to meeting minutes from June 22, other employees were given additional duties. Diana Larrabee was made office supervisor and motor vehicle agent, Misty Harvey was given warrant and invoicing duties, and Debbie Boucher is handling inland fisheries tasks.

In recognition of the increased workload and performance, Weissenfels and Larrabee were given $2,000 bonuses, Harvey was given a $1,000 bonus and Boucher was given a $500 bonus.

