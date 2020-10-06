Please join me in voting for Courtney Allen for Augusta city councilor at-large.

When she noticed a homeless man still sleeping downtown earlier this month, Courtney did what so many of us fail to do ourselves, and found this man a solution more long-lasting than some coins or a hot cup of coffee. She immediately raised money on Facebook for temporary housing, and obtained a caseworker so he can piece his life back together. While I know Courtney would demur and shrug off personal accolades for this, I mention it to highlight her compassion and tenacity.

We need someone like this on the council, someone with a huge heart who works hard and has the ability to create lasting, effective solutions. She won’t just be sitting at the table making decisions for others to carry out. She’ll be right there with her community, getting involved every step of the way.

Amy Fuller

Augusta

