I have known Matt Pouliot for over a decade and have been so incredibly impressed by his tenacity when it comes to supporting his constituents. His mission is to be fair, kind and focused on the issues.

He has been available at all times when I have reached out and has been incredibly helpful with any situation I am in. If he does not know the answers he will surely find out for me. I am incredibly impressed by his passion and am honored to call him my friend.

Laura Benedict

Augusta

