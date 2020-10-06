It is my pleasure to support and endorse Shenna Bellows for state Senate. I have had the pleasure of knowing Shenna for over three years, and I know her to always act with integrity and thoughtfulness.

While talking with her last summer about my position as a speech language therapist assistant in the local school district, I explained to her that a speech pathologists’ license states they can only supervise one assistant. She asked if I would like to see that rule changed and my answer was yes. True to her word, Shenna contacted the Board of Speech, Audiology and Hearing and the process began

The committee voted unanimously to write the letter of support to the board. A public hearing was held in January. The new rule should be adopted by the end of the year.

Please join me in voting for Shenna Bellows in November.

Donna Brown

Pittston

