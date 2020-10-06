The Branch Mills Grange will host a chicken and dumplings and pie drive-up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Grange on Branch Mills Road, at the China/Palermo town line.

The cost is $7 per serving.

Pre-orders (optional) can be placed at 5 p.m. from Saturday through Friday, Oct. 10-16, by calling Grange Master Ann Bako at 207-445-2707.

Lori’s Cafe is donating soup containers, and Hannaford is contributing the to-go pie containers.

