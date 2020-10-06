The Farmington Grange members have been meeting regularly, first on Zoom and then in person for the past two months. Members will host a Pomona at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Grange, 124 Bridge St. in West Farmington. Social distancing and mask wearing will be followed in the hall, according to a news release from Master Bonnie Clark.

As a result of an earlier press release, the Grange has been receiving donations to help make up for the its loss of revenue from hall rentals and the fair. The Grange has received enough money to pay for heat and utilities through the winter. If donations continue to be received and the kitchen is rented, the organization can pay for insurance in February, and will hopefully get through another year. Which means that the Grange can again host the Winter Farmers Market at the facility.

On Aug. 21, a delegation from the Grange traveled to Avon to make a presentation to the Maine School of Masonry, that was chosen for the 2020 Grange Community Service Award at their graduation ceremony.

Members plan to continue with the dictionary project this year, where they will present each third grader in Farmington with their own dictionary.

The Grange also has held two work days at the hall to clean and get ready for the fall. So, the Grange is still open and available, there is plenty of room for small groups, such as the Cub Scouts, dance rehearsals, and piano lessons. The Grange has a commercial kitchen available for rent, and a dining room as well.

For more information, call Clark at 207-778-6637.

