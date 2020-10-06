I’m proud that my union (MSEA/SEIU Local 1989) has endorsed Kalie Hess in Senate District 15, which encompasses Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro.

The working people of this district deserves to be represented by a candidate that listens to the workers. A candidate that’s willing to work for all people not just big business. A candidate that will finish the business of the Legislature instead of hiding behind their political party and refuse to record a vote to return to work. A candidate that isn’t motivated by holding fundraisers over their duties they were elected to do.

Katie Hess will be a breath of fresh air over the incumbent who now holds this seat and is running for re-election.

 

Steven Keaten

China

