I’m proud that my union (MSEA/SEIU Local 1989) has endorsed Kalie Hess in Senate District 15, which encompasses Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro.
The working people of this district deserves to be represented by a candidate that listens to the workers. A candidate that’s willing to work for all people not just big business. A candidate that will finish the business of the Legislature instead of hiding behind their political party and refuse to record a vote to return to work. A candidate that isn’t motivated by holding fundraisers over their duties they were elected to do.
Katie Hess will be a breath of fresh air over the incumbent who now holds this seat and is running for re-election.
Steven Keaten
China
