One of my more cherished times during this pandemic is meeting weekly with a book group. In one session devoted to how best to meet community needs, we singled out Hilary Koch as one of the leaders in our community we particularly respected.
I first met Hilary a couple of years ago when she brought her grandfather, who had come to live with her family, to join our book group. What a gift to us! I was later to learn that caring for her grandfather was only one of many ways that Hilary has demonstrated that she is, by nature, a loving and effective caregiver.
In this age where some politicians seek elected office for purely personal reasons, I find it very refreshing to find a political candidate who clearly wants the job to help others. Please join me in voting for Hilary Koch for state Senate.
Tom Tietenberg
Waterville
