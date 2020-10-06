Lithgow Library staff will offer a monthly virtual book discussion on Tuesday evenings this fall. A variety of genres will be explored, and will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Jaed Coffin’s memoir “Roughhouse Friday” will be discussed, according to a news release from the Augusta library.

Future meeting dates will be on Nov. 17 and Dec. 15, and with titles to be announced.

To request the Zoom link, email [email protected]. Copies of the book can be ordered via MINERVA or by calling the library, and can be picked up at the library through Lithgow-To-Go, the library’s touchless parking lot pickup system.

As with all of Lithgow’s events, this event is free and open to the public.

Lithgow Library is located at 45 Winthrop St. in Augusta.

For more information, call the library at 207-626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

