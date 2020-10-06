Since Maine became a state in 1820 there have been many changes in our bird fauna. Some species have immigrated into the state to become a part of our avifauna. Sadly, others have declined and, in some cases, disappeared. Join Biologist Herb Wilson virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, as he explores the changes in Maine’s birds over the past two centuries, using a variety of resources, according to a news release from Western Maine Audubon.

To register for the presentation, visit western.maineaudubon.org, once registered, login information will be emailed.

Wilson is a Professor Emeritus of Biology at Colby College where he taught Ornithology, Evolution and Diversity, Marine Ecology and Marine Invertebrate Zoology. His primary ornithological interests are the impacts of global climate change on bird migration and the foraging behavior of winter birds in Maine. He is also keenly interested in the odonates and butterflies of Maine.

