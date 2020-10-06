NEWPORT — George Mitchell and Asa Clark each scored second half goals to lead the Skowhegan boys soccer team past Nokomis 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Nick Shaw scored for the Warriors.

GIRLS SOCCER

NOKOMIS 3, SKOWHEGAN 3: Jordan Condon scored two goals for Nokomis and Mina Peythieu scored two goals for Skowhegan for a tie in Skowhegan.

Jory Boyd added a goal for the Warriors, while Samantha Wilson added an assist. Megan Watson had 12 saves.

Maddy Morris had a goal for Skowhegan, while Reese Danforth had 11 saves.

MT. ABRAM 1, MADISON 0 2OT: Alice MacKay scored with 1:44 remaining in the second overtime to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs in girls soccer.

Emily Kidd only needed to make two saves for the victory.

Susannah Curtis made eight saves for Madison.

ERSKINE 3, GARDINER 1: Riley Reitchel scored two goals to lead the Eagles to a win over the Tigers on Monday night in Gardiner.

Joanna Linscott added a goal for Erskine.

Abby Lunt scored the lone goal for Gardiner. Lorelei Mason had 16 saves.

